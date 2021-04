Hoffman (not injury related) will draw back into the lineup Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hoffman was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but the absence of Robert Thomas (upper body) left the Blues in need of a top-nine forward for Saturday's game versus the Wild. The 31-year-old Hoffman has 21 points through 36 games with the Blues, although he could still be traded ahead of Monday's trade deadline.