Hoffman signed a professional tryout agreement with St. Louis on Sunday.

Hoffman signing a PTO comes as a bit of a surprise as he might have been the best free agent still on the market. The 31-year-old winger has scored at least 22 goals in six consecutive seasons, racking up 169 goals and 353 points during that span. If he sticks around with the Blues after training camp, he'll add a huge boost to their top-nine scoring.