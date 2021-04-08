Hoffman (not injury related) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues watched their playoff hopes dwindle during a seven-game losing streak, and it appears they'll start making some trades soon. Hoffman is a likely departure, as he signed a one-year deal with the Blues in January. The 31-year-old hasn't fit in with the Blues -- he was a healthy scratch last week -- but he's still recorded nine goals and 12 assists through 36 games.