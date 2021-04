Hoffman scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Hoffman deposited both of the Blues' goals in regulation. He had sat out the previous two games as the Blues protected a potential trade target from injury, but an upper-body injury to Robert Thomas necessitated Hoffman's return to the lineup. The winger has 11 goals, 23 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season.