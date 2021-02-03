Hoffman scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman wired a shot from the right faceoff circle to pull the Blues even at 1-1 late in the first period. The first-year Blue has scuffled in the early going with his new club, lighting the lamp just twice in his first nine games after a 29-goal campaign last season with Florida. Stay patient if you've rostered Hoffman; he averaged 28 goals over the previous six seasons for less talented teams than this one.