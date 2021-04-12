Hoffman wasn't traded ahead of Monday's deadline, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Hoffman was a healthy scratch for two games last week as the Blues appeared ready to trade the 31-year-old sniper. However, the team's fortunates seemingly changed over the weekend with three straight wins. Robert Thomas' shoulder injury also makes Hoffman's presence more valuable for the Blues. In turn, Hoffman will stick with the team as they battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Division. Hoffman has accrued 11 goals and 23 points through 37 games this year.