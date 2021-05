Hoffman scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Hoffman struck 15 seconds after Nathan MacKinnon in the third period, but the Blues couldn't find an equalizer. The 31-year-old Hoffman has pumped six shots on net in two games. The winger had 36 points in 52 regular-season contests as a middle-six option, and he's filled a similar role so far in the playoffs.