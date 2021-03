Hoffman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Hoffman picked up an assist on David Perron's equalizer in the third period. In overtime, Hoffman struck on a one-timer set up by Torey Krug to lift the Blues to victory. The 31-year-old Hoffman has collected seven goals, 18 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 23 appearances.