Hoffman won't play in Wednesday's game against the Avalanche due to visa issues.
Hoffman's debut with the Blues will be put on hold for now. The 31-year-old officially signed with the team Monday, and the Ontario native is apparently still working out immigration issues. Hoffman should be ready for Friday's rematch against the Avalanche, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Sammy Blais is expected to bump into the lineup Wednesday, while Oskar Sundqvist will take Hoffman's place on the second line.
