Blues' Mike Vecchione: Secures two-way contract
Vecchione signed a two-way contract with St. Louis on Monday.
Vecchione hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17, and is nothing more than an organizational depth piece at this stage in his career. He can be ignored in all fantasy settings.
