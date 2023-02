Toronto sent Abramov, Adam Gaudette and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, to the Blues in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari on Friday.

Abramov was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has yet to make his debut at the top level. He's spent the last two seasons with AHL Toronto, tallying 13 goals and 44 points through 100 total games. He could be recalled by St. Louis at some point this season.