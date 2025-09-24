Head coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday that Lucic (groin) is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Lucic exited Tuesday's practice session due to his groin injury, but the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago. Lucic will likely have to return to the ice sooner rather than later if he hopes to earn a spot on the Blues' Opening Night roster.