Gastrin has logged three points over 13 games with Brynas IF of the SHL in 2026-27.

Gastrin's scoring progress is a little disappointing with a step up to Sweden's top league this year. He played in the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan in 2025-26, earning 24 points over 39 regular-season outings for MoDo. Gastrin is in the Blues' organization after being dealt from the Capitals as part of the return for Jordan Kyrou in June. Based on his production, it could still be another year or two before Gastrin is a factor in North America.