Reinke was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reinke was sent down to the minors just three days ago, and they're already bringing him back up for Thursday's preseason game versus Detroit. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be on the roster Opening Night considering the Blues just added Justin Faulk to complement Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko on the right side of their blue line. However, Reinke should be the team's first call up if injuries surface.