Blues' Mitch Reinke: Demoted to AHL
Reinke was demoted to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
As expected, Reinke was simply called up to be an extra body for the last preseason games before the season kicks off. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and 45 points with AHL San Antonio last season and should spend most of the 2019-20 campaign there again.
