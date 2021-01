The Blues waived Reinke on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Rienke hasn't played an NHL game since the 2017-18 season when he was immediately thrust into action after signing his entry-level contract. The 24-year-old made the AHL All-Rookie Team two years ago, and he followed up the honor with 22 points over 46 minor-league contests last season. Reinke could remain on the practice squad until the AHL season begins.