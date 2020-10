Reinke signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reinke hasn't played an NHL game since making his debut back in the 2017-18 campaign. Instead, he's spent the last two years with AHL San Antonio, producing 17 goals and 50 assists over 126 games. The Blues have a crowded blue line at the top level, so Reinke is expected to spend most of next season with AHL Springfield -- the team's new minor-league affiliate.