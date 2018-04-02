Blues' Mitch Reinke: Makes NHL debut

Reinke logged 13:05 of ice time and blocked two shots in his first NHL game Saturday against Arizona.

Although the final result -- a 6-0 loss -- wasn't ideal, the undrafted rookie from Michigan Tech held his own. Reinke finished with a Corsi For of 59.1 percent, but this was likely a direct result of starting 75 percent of his shift in the offensive zone. It'll likely take a while for the 22-year-old to get up to speed with the NHL game, but he may be called upon again Monday against the Capitals if Jordan Schmaltz (upper body) can't go.

