Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-DispatchReinke received a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, kdkd reports.

Reinke spent the postseason up with the big club as part of the black aces, and was recently named o the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team. He also tied Keith Yandle for AHL San Antonio's record for most points in a season by a rookie defenseman with 34. If Reinke can keep producing at the pro-level, he could see his name in the lineup with the big club soon, especially with an aging d-core in St. Louis.