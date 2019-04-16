Blues' Mitch Reinke: Receives All-Rookie honors
Reinke was named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team .
After signing with the Blues as a free agent last year, Reinke spent the entire 2018-19 campaign in the minors. It was an excellent rookie season, as he played all 76 games and compiled 12 goals and 45 points to rank second among AHL first-year blueliners. The 23-year-old was also a superb power-play quarterback, posting 26 points with the man advantage, which was tied for an AHL-best among all defensemen. If the Blues let Carl Gunnarsson walk in free agency, it could open up a spot for Reinke with the big club.
