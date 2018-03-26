Blues' Mitch Reinke: Signs entry-level deal

Reinke signed a two-year entry-level deal Sunday, and will be eligible to play the remainder of the regular season.

Originally Reinke went undrafted, but after two successful seasons with Michigan Tech where he posted 20 and 24 points respectfully -- while also being the assistant captain in 2017-18 and a WCHA Third Team All-Star -- he'll take his talents up to the NHL. It's unclear if Reinke will in fact draw into the lineup, but with Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) both sidelined at the moment, he'll serve as the emergency defensemen.