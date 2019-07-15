Reinke secured a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Friday, CapFriendly reports.

Reinke made his NHL debut in 2017-18, but was unable to earn a spot in the lineup last season. Instead, the Minnesota native spent the entire year in the minors, racking up 12 goals and 33 helpers in 76 games. While he is unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Washington on Oct. 2, Reinke could see some action in the NHL this year.