Blues' Mitch Reinke: Snags one-year deal
Reinke secured a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Reinke made his NHL debut in 2017-18, but was unable to earn a spot in the lineup last season. Instead, the Minnesota native spent the entire year in the minors, racking up 12 goals and 33 helpers in 76 games. While he is unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Washington on Oct. 2, Reinke could see some action in the NHL this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...