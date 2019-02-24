Blues' Mitch Reinke: Ties AHL franchise record
Reinke notched his 34th point during Saturday's loss to AHL San Diego.
With that mark, he ties Keith Yandle for AHL San Antonio's record for most points in a season by a rookie defenseman. Reinke may not follow Yandle's trajectory -- he has eclipsed 40 points in nine of 13 NHL seasons -- but this accomplishment solidifies Reinke's potential to play at the top level. The 23-year-old could have a shot at Blues roster next season if Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) both leave in free agency.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...