Reinke notched his 34th point during Saturday's loss to AHL San Diego.

With that mark, he ties Keith Yandle for AHL San Antonio's record for most points in a season by a rookie defenseman. Reinke may not follow Yandle's trajectory -- he has eclipsed 40 points in nine of 13 NHL seasons -- but this accomplishment solidifies Reinke's potential to play at the top level. The 23-year-old could have a shot at Blues roster next season if Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) both leave in free agency.