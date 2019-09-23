Blues' Mitch Reinke: Will start in minors
The Blues assigned Reinke to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
The Blues retained their entire blue line from last year's Stanley Cup run, so it's not a surprise that he'll continue his development in the minors. He excelled with San Antonio last year, making the AHL All-Rookie Team after posting 45 points -- 26 on the power play -- in 76 games. Expect him to be the team's first call up in the event of an injury.
