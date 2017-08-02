Prosser secured a two-year contract with St. Louis on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Prosser was used sparingly in Minnesota last season -- logging a mere 39 contests. The 31-year-old won't find minutes any easier to come by with the Blues as he will have to outwork Robert Bortuzzo and Jordan Schmaltz for a spot in the third pairing. Since tallying 12 points during the 2011-12 campaign, Prosser has failed to reach double-digits. His limited offensive production -- combined with uncertain minutes -- make him fantasy irrelevant in all but the deepest of deep leagues.

