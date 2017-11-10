Blues' Nate Prosser: Watching from press box
Prosser has cracked the game-day lineup just once this season.
After signing with the Blues in the offseason, Prosser was likely hoping to make a bigger impact. Unfortunately for the veteran, youngster Vince Dunn has excelled defensively and relegated Prosser to the role of spectator. If he doesn't get some play time soon, one has to imagine St. Louis will take advantage of the two-way nature of the blueliner's contract and send him down to the minors.
