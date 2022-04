Walker produced an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Walker has found a groove in his fourth-line role lately, picking up a goal and three assists in his last five games. He had the primary assist on Justin Faulk's opening tally Saturday. Walker is at 12 points, 36 shots, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances.