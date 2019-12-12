Blues' Nathan Walker: Dropped to minors
Walker was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Walker played in five games during his stint with the Blues, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and six shots. The Wales native figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups this year but may have to wait until another injury crops up to get back into the NHL.
