Walker scored a goal and dished out three hits across 14:14 of ice time in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Walker was called up from AHL Springfield on Jan. 1 and has played in 15 straight games for the big club, recording four goals and an assist while registering 33 hits. The 30-year-old's offensive touch is a welcomed addition to the bottom six. He appears to have decent job security for now.