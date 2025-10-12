Walker recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Walker has started 2025-26 on the fourth line, though the Blues have leaned heavily on their top players early in the campaign. He shouldn't have much trouble staying in the lineup while Alexei Toropchenko (upper body) and Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) are out. Walker set career highs in points (16), hits (281), PIM (63) and games played (73) in the 2024-25 regular season, which may give him some appeal in deeper banger formats.