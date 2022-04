Walker notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Walker's found a run of productivity with a goal and two assists in his last four outings. The 28-year-old has enjoyed more playing time this season with 11 points in 26 appearances, though he's still often limited to a fourth-line role. He's added 34 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-2 rating.