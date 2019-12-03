Play

Walker managed an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Walker was listed on the top line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, as the trio combined for the Blues' third goal of the game. Walker has a goal, an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in three games since a recall from AHL San Antonio.

More News
Our Latest Stories