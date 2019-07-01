Blues' Nathan Walker: Joining Stanley Cup champs
Walker agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Monday worth $1.4 million, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Walker will need a strong showing in camp to break into the 23-man roster for Opening Night and is more likely to start the season in the minors. With AHL Hershey last year, the 25-year-old tallied 17 goals, 22 assists and 54 PIM in 58 appearances should earn a call-up or two during the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.
