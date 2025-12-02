Walker was designated for injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury that will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

Given Walker's timeline and the fact that he will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, this likely points to him being out of action through the Olympic break in February. In his last seven outings, the 31-year-old center notched one goal, three assists and five shots while averaging 12:17 of ice time. With Walker on the shelf, the Blues may have to utilize Aleksanteri Kaskimaki even if Pius Suter (lower body) is cleared to play.