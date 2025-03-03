Walker scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The Blues' fourth line was able to make a contribution in the form of Walker's second-period tally. It snapped a five-game point drought for the 31-year-old forward, who has just three goals over 20 appearances since the start of January. For the season, he's at seven goals, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 189 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 53 appearances. He's right in line with his production levels from other campaigns, and given his limited role, it's unlikely he'll get much past the 15-point mark this year.