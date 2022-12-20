Walker scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Walker put the Blues ahead for good with a goal at 13:02 of the second period. It was his first tally of the season, and he's earned both of his points in his last six outings. The 28-year-old has been limited to fourth-line minutes when he's in the lineup, which is no guarantee -- and he could be on his way back to the press box soon if Logan Brown (upper body) pushes Walker for a spot in the lineup. In addition to his two points, Walker has 13 PIM, 27 hits, 17 blocked shots, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 19 appearances.