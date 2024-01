Walker logged an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Walker helped out on an Alexei Toropchenko tally in the third period. The assist was Walker's first of the year to go with three goals across 10 appearances. The 29-year-old forward continues to occupy a bottom-six role, though he's been over 10 minutes of ice time in four of the last five games. He's added 11 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.