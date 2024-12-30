Walker scored an even-strength goal on two shots in addition to logging four hits and one blocked shot in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Walker slammed home a rebound to tie the score at 2-2 at 5:56 of the third period. The goal was Walker's first since Nov. 21, a span of 15 games. It was the second time this season that Walker has recorded a point in back-to-back games, but his offensive contributions will likely remain limited so long as he continues to serve in a fourth-line capacity. The Australian center has chipped in four goals and seven points through 32 games.