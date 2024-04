Walker had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The depth forward had gone 11 games without a point before his third multi-point game of the season. It brings Walker to seven goals and 12 points in 44 contests, the latter of which ties a career-high for the 30-year-old. At this point in his career, you know what you're getting with Walker. He plays around 11 minutes a game, doesn't score frequently, and has a career-high of 56 games in a season.