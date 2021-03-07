Walker scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Walker tallied at 4:38 of the first period, the second of three Blues goals in the opening frame. The Australian winger picked up his first point in five appearances this season. He's added eight shots on goal, seven hits and a minus-3 rating. With the return of Vladimir Tarasenko, Walker will likely face tough competition to stay in the lineup, although the Blues' injury situation should keep him around in the near term.