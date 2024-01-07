Walker opens the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Walker was called up from the AHL on New Year's Day, was a healthy scratch on Thursday and was able to dress on Saturday against the Hurricanes. He took advantage of his opportunity. While Walker played the least amount of minutes amongst all skaters, he scored a breakaway goal on Antti Raanta 11:04 into the first period to open the scoring. This proved to be enough for the Blues to go into overtime and eventually win in a shootout. Walker looks to stick with the big club after a plus-1 rating, 7:28 of ice time and two shots on net.