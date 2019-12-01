Blues' Nathan Walker: Scores in second game since recall
Walker scored a goal on three shots in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was playing in just his second game since being called up from AHL San Antonio last Sunday. His goal late in the second period, a shot he batted out of mid-air, gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. Walker will get a chance to contribute while St. Louis works through some injury issues up front.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.