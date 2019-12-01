Walker scored a goal on three shots in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was playing in just his second game since being called up from AHL San Antonio last Sunday. His goal late in the second period, a shot he batted out of mid-air, gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. Walker will get a chance to contribute while St. Louis works through some injury issues up front.