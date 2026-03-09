Walker was scratched for the third time in four games for Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Walker looks set to slip into a part-time role as the Blues look to find ice time for Jack Finley moving forward. The 32-year-old Walker has gone without a point in his last 13 games, so he hasn't helped his own cause for staying in the lineup. Overall, he has 11 points, 35 shots on net, 24 PIM, 31 blocked shots and 157 hits over 40 appearances.