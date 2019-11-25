Blues' Nathan Walker: Summoned to big club
Walker was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
Walker has lit up AHL competition this season with 12 goals and 22 points in 19 contests. The 5-foot-8 forward could make his team debut during this call-up as the Blues are dealing with a handful of injuries in the forward department.
