Walker scored two goals, doled out seven hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Walker snapped a 15-game goal drought with his tally at 3:42 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1. He lit the lamp again late in the third, but it was too late to spark a comeback effort. Walker had a career year in 2024-25 with eight goals, 16 points, 281 hits, 72 shots on net and 63 PIM over 73 regular-season outings as a steady physical presence on the fourth line. In addition to his two goals, he has 20 PIM, a plus-1 rating, five shots on net, 28 hits and 10 blocked shots over five playoff outings.