Walker scored both St. Louis goals in a 5-2 loss Thursday to Washington.

Both goals came on deflections of points shots with him parked in front of the net. Walker is an unlikely scorer -- these were his second and third goals of the season. He has played in parts of seven seasons, but has just 118 NHL games under his belt. This season, Walker has three goals in seven games while averaging 8:53 a game. That kind of ice time puts him at risk of sitting out, so don't treat this outburst as a reason to snag him, at least not yet. Walker needs to secure a roster spot before anyone should consider him.