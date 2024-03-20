Walker tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Walker tied the game 1-1 midway through the first period, beating Justus Annunen with a wrister through traffic for his first goal since Feb. 17. The 30-year-old forward added a second point with an assist on Alexei Toropchenko's marker in the second. Walker came into Tuesday with just two points in his previous 13 contests. He's up to six goals and 11 points, one shy of a career high, through 32 games in a fourth-line role this season.