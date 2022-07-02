Walker underwent a small "tidy-up" surgery on his wrist recently, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker's surgery is considered less significant than the one Alexei Toropchenko (shoulder) underwent recently. The 28-year-old Walker's status for training camp isn't likely to be in doubt, though he may initially be eased into on-ice activities if his recovery lags. Walker is expected to compete for a bottom-six role in 2022-23 after posting career highs in points (12) and games played (30) last season.