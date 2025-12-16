Bjugstad (upper body) was shifted to injured reserve Tuesday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bjugstad's move to IR comes on the heels of the Blues claiming Jonatan Berggren off waivers Tuesday, as the team needed to free up a roster spot. Bjugstad has already missed three straight games, so he's eligible to return to the lineup at any time. The 33-year-old forward has garnered four goals, five points, 52 hits and a minus-4 rating over 25 games this year.