Bjugstad scored a goal and took seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bjugstad was one of the Blues' most dangerous players from a shooting perspective, and he was rewarded after scoring the team's second goal at the 9:48 mark of the third period. This was his third goal of the season, but the playmaker, who often operates as a bottom-six forward, doesn't produce enough to warrant consideration in most formats.